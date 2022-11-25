Protecting Cats

It is so amazing that the politician has not forced the new car dealers to put a serial number on all cat converters and make all junk yards have a camera in the office where these people are selling these cats which would make it a lot easier to identify these thieves. Something needs to be done to try and stop this criminal act.
Tell me what is the solution to stopping this act short of hiring night guards to patrol their dealerships and companies which you know as well as I do, they will not hire any guards because of the cost. I am sure all these dealerships collect from their insurance company for the damages not sure but assume. Whether they do or not there has to have something done to curb this activity. For as with the people that have them stolen in their own yards need to put up cameras to catch these punks that there is a good chance they are drug dependent which is no excuse but I am sure that is why they say they did it.
The problem is [like i have said many times] if and when the cops bust them the liberal judges let them walk out of the courtroom. We really need to get some real judges that is not afraid to put these people in jail and put a lien on them until they pay back all the cost of the cats and damages done to get the cats off the vehicles.
One thing that would help homeowners to try and stop this is if you have a pump shotgun once you pump the shotgun [which has a sound most people know what it is. I am not saying to shoot them but that sound from the shotgun being engaged will make them run like hell hopefully. There are a lot of people like myself [disabled] that could do that job security from my truck and make a couple of dollars at the same time. I really do not know what can be done other than what I mentioned above.
