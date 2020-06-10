Protests and Police
To the Editor:
After coming home from church today and hearing the report on TV news that 192 police throughout the country have been injured as a result of trying to keep peace with the protesters, and hearing the nit-wit idea of cutting the money for police, I have a suggestion for the police. Why not every police in the country call in sick and stay home for a day or two? I think the danger of the stupidity of the protests would show up pretty quick.
Someone was saying, who says you can’t be loud when protesting? If he had ever read the First Amendment to the Constitution he would know who says so. It clearly says peaceably. Webster’s college dictionary clearly defines peaceably as inclined or disposed to avoid strife or dissension. There is nothing peaceable about blocking street, doorways or screaming and holding signs. Those who gave us the First Amendment never meant assemble to mean thousands as we see it today.
I feel terrible to think the murder of George Floyd could happen and by police, but it tells us a truth. Not everyone who wants to be a member of the police force should be allowed. Police have to deal with the entire public and I remember when to qualify one had to be male, a certain height, a certain weight and a certain IQ. I also remember there were few problems with the police then. The problems today arise from our government not having the common sense to know there is a difference in equal rights and equal ability. Qualifications for fire departments also had to be lessened so women could join.
