Proud to Be a Resident of Danville
To the Editor:
Recently, two decisions were made by public entities that made me proud to be a resident of Danville. Early in December, the town Selectboard voted unanimously to adopt a rule for face coverings - a “Mask Mandate” without enforcement provisions. It does not seem that this was an easy decision, but I sincerely believe it was the right decision. No one likes to wear a mask. We all are hurting from the inconveniences we live under with Covid, but the benefit is that fewer of us are losing our lives than would be the case without masks. My husband and I have not seen our granddaughters in more than two years, so I know well what it is to be distressed. But I believe the health of our granddaughters is worth the discomfort it causes us.
I also want to congratulate the Danville School Board in their decision to open the question of the school mascot to a vote by current students. Many years ago, I graduated from high school. I was not happy with the direction my high school took in the years since my attendance, but it isn’t my high school any longer. The school belongs to the people who are there at the time. It was a brilliant move to let the current students determine what their mascot would be – how they saw themselves today as a body of young people. As it was for me and my high school, the Danville School past is the past.
Eleanor Perry
Danville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.