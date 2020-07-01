Proud to be American

To the Editor:

We all remember where we were and what we were doing when the tragedy of 9-11 Happened. It brought us together and showed how we can work together to help ALL in our community. BUT it also left a wound. The wound has healed over with a scab covering a puss filled pocket just below the surface. It has left us afraid of our fellow Americans. Which is sad but understandable. It is good that we call 911 to report suspicious people and important that FBI or police detectives investigate.

But it is sad when we social profile people who are different from us. And even sadder when the police do it. We do not live in Russia where people who are against “the state / government ” are squashed like bugs or jailed. We have rules that we are innocent until proven guilty.

It is sad that Americans are divided. All lives matter against Black lives Matter. George Floyd’s death got the attention of the entire World. Easy fix to have choke holds banned. And Breonna Taylor another tragedy can be fixed by having an always knock policy. But these do not fix the underlying social profile and fear of each other.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.