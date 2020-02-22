Provide Menstrual Hygiene Products In Schools
To the Editor:
It’s a fact. The female population menstruates. During the reproductive years, menstruation occurs once a month and lasts from two to seven days. Menstruation begins when a girl enters puberty and continues monthly until a woman reaches her mid-50s. The lack of menstrual supplies, frequently connected to limited finances, often leads to female students missing school. The states of New Hampshire and New York recently enacted laws requiring menstrual hygiene products to be provided in public schools at no cost to the students. The Vermont legislature is looking into a similar law.
On Feb. 4, 2020 Vermont school nurses testified before the Vermont Senate Education Committee regarding bill S.323 An act relating to provision of menstrual hygiene products in schools.
The school nurses shared testimony and answered questions regarding the needs experienced by female school children in Vermont. “Period Poverty” is experienced by many low-income women. S.323 would alleviate the loss of education time connected to lack of menstrual hygiene supplies.
