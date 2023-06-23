When someone says to you, “I love you; no, not YOU, but the person I feel you could be”, that is NOT usually love. Actually, unless they’re dealing with a small child or a recovering addict, that kind of manipulative, controlling “love” is much more likely to be hatred in disguise. I should know, having put up with this pseudo-love from certain family members for most of my life.
Which is why I find the pseudo-compassion of anti-gay bigots and “Christians” so infuriating, these people who say things like “I forgive you your hideous malformity, but God will not, so I will pray for your soul”. What arrogance, what hypocrisy! Kathy Iselin recently said of gay people “they are so lost”. No Kathy, you’re the one who is lost.
But as I am filled with “compassion” for the sad state of your soul, I will pray for you and all you miserable wretched bigots, you poor hideous demented monsters of hate, you sick creatures of hate and cruelty, you foul depraved demons from the lower depths…I love you! No, not YOU, not the terrifying unnatural ogres you are now, of course, but the kind creatures of sweet reason you will be after I’ve beaten you down and broken your spirits and made you into people more compatible with my needs and interests.
