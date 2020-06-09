Public Shaming
To the Editor:
Traditionally, quality high school English courses included the study of The Scarlet Letter. Ensuing discussions were often extensive and based on historical and contemporary facts and strong emotional reactions. Inevitably, the subject of “public shaming” became one of the hottest topics, with most students vehemently opposed to its employment. It was not uncommon for several to profess their relief that the use of this “motivational strong arming” was extinct. But there was nearly always at least one who argued that the practice of “public shaming” remains with us openly and intentionally.
An ongoing practice of many Vermont towns is to publicly, both verbally and in written format, repeatedly proclaim the name of those who are “delinquent taxpayers.” What percentage are intentionally failing to pay? How many are suffering serious financial problems? What must it be like to be short of the financial means to purchase necessities, to pay bills, to be unemployed and to be living with the threat of home loss? What levels of stress are caused by this “exposure” for the property owner, a parent or a child?
We must then examine the efficacy of such actions. Does “public shaming” assist, in any way, the financially strapped home owner to suddenly acquire more funds? Does it improve the home owners ability to find employment to earn funds? Does it boost the home owners credit rating and ability to borrow for the taxes? Does the added stress and humiliation produce any significantly positive result for either the home owner or the town?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.