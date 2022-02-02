Hello, The Vermont House is voting on Proposal 5 on February 3 and I would like to submit my Public Testimony before the House Human Service Committee against Proposal 5 and ask for your consideration in publishing it.
Thank you, Carol Kauffman
“My name is Carol Kauffman, I’m with Vermont Family Alliance and I reside in Addison.
I would like to request a response in writing to the following questions
Will Proposal 5 set Act 35 as the de facto standard, allowing any surrogate to usurp the role of parents, guided by unknown processes and adults, where the surrogates are protected?
Does “individual” in Proposal 5 apply to minor boys and girls?
Does “reproductive autonomy” extend further than abortion?
Can minors be transported across state lines into Vermont to access these constitutional protections?
In order for voters to fully understand the implications of proposal 5, will you agree to collaborate on a recorded webinar, to address these concerns with a panel of legal experts?
My concern is that Proposal 5 actually sets Act 35 as the established precedent for reproductive autonomy in the State of Vermont, with respect to minors and parental responsibilities.
Act 35 allows a minor to consent to receive outpatient treatment without a parent or legal guardian authorization; covered by the State Blue Cross Blue Shield, with no parental allowances; such as choosing trusted mental health providers. Act 35 and now Proposal 5 leave minors outside the protection of the family and courts, without due process, without case reviews, without preserved records, and beyond. Disabled minors and minors served by DCF have mandated processes and protections. Act 35 and now Proposal 5 have none.
Proposal 5, in conjunction with Act 35, leaves parents with no legal recourse, and will effectively allow unknown surrogates to usurp the role of parents in guiding children through the sexual and reproductive changes they will experience.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.