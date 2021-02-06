Publicity-Drunk Public Servants
To the Editor:
I found this quote in “The Look Book: 35 Astounding Years” (1975) - (A celebration of Look magazine - 1937-72)
“Senator Joseph McCarthy:* A publicity-drunk hunter and hounder of “Reds,” he split the country with reckless alarums. In a televised investigation of the Army, his double talk and twisting of “evidence” horrified his supporters. He ended in disgrace, officially censured by his peers.” (page 140)
* Republican U. S. Senator from Wisconsin 1947 - 57)
Here is my update:
“Republican U. S. House Representatives, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Jim Jordan: Publicity-drunk hunters and hounders of “radical leftist socialists,” they split the country with reckless alarums. Their House Chamber rants, social media double talk, and twisting of “evidence” have not yet horrified supporters. One can only hope that their political careers end in disgrace.”
I wish us all well.
Tim Sturm
Lyndon, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.