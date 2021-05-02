Pure Fantasy
To the Editor:
Claude Runger casually stated in his letter to the editor that he heard on Fox News that President Biden may be banning meat to combat global warming. Did he also hear that BLM protesters were behind the January 6th insurrection? Or that Trump actually won the election? Or that Jewish Space lasers caused the California wildfires?
I suggest that Mr. Runger ask Mr. Google if those things are actually true when he is on the internet trying to figure out how to eat plants. He may be surprised to see that all of those things are pure fantasy.
Mary Beaudin
Landaff, N. H.
