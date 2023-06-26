Pursuit of Happiness
To the Editor:
Everyone knows that the Declaration of Independence, which we are about to celebrate on July 4th, states “… all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Obviously, this does not mean that all men and, of course, women are created equal in intellect, talent, and beauty. However, it does mean that they are equally entitled to opportunity and protection under the law.
So, how do people “pursue Happiness”? It certainly helps to be able to earn an adequate living, to have a basic understanding of the world around us and skills to make one’s way through life. That is primarily made possible through education. Therefore, a good education should be made available to all children, equally.
That has never exactly happened. The wealthy have always sent their children to elite private schools, and, even those with moderate means have been able to send their children to religious schools of their choice. All of these schools have traditionally offered scholarships in an effort to reach a more diverse and less affluent population. The most effective means of educating all of our children, to provide some degree of equal opportunity, has been the establishment of free, public schools throughout the United States.
The public school system is primarily funded through property taxes. Where I live in the North Country there are many beautiful houses, and land, often uninhabited most of the time. There is a solid base of support for the public schools, and they are, for the most part, competitive and provide an excellent education. That is not true for many areas around the state, in cities, and in poorer areas in the North, where local schools struggle to provide an adequate education, and keep good teachers. In an effort to alleviate this disparity in school districts, the State of New Hampshire contributes to underfunded schools throughout the State.
The voucher system facilitated by the Education Commissioner, Frank Edelblut, and supported by the Republican Congress and Governor Sununu, seems like a plan to help more children get a strong education. However, what actually happens is that the money allotted for this program, and given to families who want their children to attend private schools, is taken directly from the State money that is available to support public schools. The money for vouchers is extracted from underfunded school districts that serve the majority of the children in our State. These schools are then forced to work with less and to continually find ways to cut their budgets.
The need to cut expenses forces choices to be made. Teachers who are already underpaid may have their salaries cut. Those who continue to teach will have more difficulty acquiring needed supplies. Often cuts are made in the area of guidance counselors, at a time when we are hearing that young people are more depressed and seeking relief in self-destructive behaviors. The most likely cuts in curriculum are the humanities—art, music, and history, literature. And, then, sports.
These are the areas of education that are enriching and help develop a truly educated population. They have become less appreciated, as our society tends to place more and more emphasis on science, math, and practical skills.
Education in the humanities is necessary to develop a more open and tolerant community that is open to change and accepting of differences in people and ideas. Without exposure to a wide variety of ideas and critical thinking, communities are doomed to become more ethnocentric and intolerant of anyone or anything different from themselves. Participation in sports also helps young people to work cooperatively, to accept winning gracefully, and, more importantly, to accept sometimes losing—unlike the example of our former president.
The voucher program may help some individual children and families, but, in doing so, it deprives the great majority of children of an enriching educational experience. This deprivation falls harshly on communities that depend on public schools to educate their children, and give them an opportunity to pursue happiness and success in the future. The voucher system is not not an answer to our problems. It only continues and exacerbates a longstanding inequity in funding our educational system.
Cynthia Lanchester
Easton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.