Put St.J. Back on the Map

To start with we need to recruit companies and stores to town like Walmart wanted to do many years ago and get rid of that eyesore on the south side of town- the old Purina building. It would have made that side of town to where people would come off from I-91 and I-93 to go shopping and have a meal in the eating places that would have been following Walmart and even a Home Depot or Lowes or both.
Even though I am not a big fan of McDonalds but I did buy breakfast sandwiches when they were in town before they closed down the store here in town and it is not good enough to drive to Lyndon for a sandwich.
Who ever are in charge of recruiting these types of business’s for the town should be fired and get someone that will do their job. Anybody that has any age to them they would know the story of what happened when Walmart decided to go to Littleton NH. I hope that it is not to late to attract other business’s like the same idea as that if possible. A St. J. rep [Scott } wants to build a 4 season recreation area which would be fine if we had other companies come in also. I know that would be an extra strain on the local police and fire and rescue. What I do not want to see is a bunch of tourist traps like they have downtown.
All you need to do is remember all the cars at JCPenny’s parking lot at the mall (sorry but that is what they call it up there rte5 north) on any holiday before they closed.
That mall is just collapsing in on itself.
And if we had fast food service just off from the Interstate just guess what kind of money would come to the local community.
St. J. use to be a booming business area that attracted business owners to move in and sell their wares.
I do not believe that this will ever happen so we need to deal with it or move.
I hope the town gets their stuff together before it is to late to do something about it if it is not to late already’
