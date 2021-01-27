Put the Op Back in Op-ed
To the Editor:
The decline of local newspapers is one of the biggest threats to our Democracy. Local newspapers offer a variety of viewpoints to the whole community—unlike social media that divide us into tribes that never have to endure the discomfort of encountering an opposing point of view. In these groups, no one questions the wildest conspiracy theories, and we saw how that ends up on Jan. 6.
As a new subscriber I was impressed to read recently that the Caledonian-Record prints every letter to the editor. By providing this open forum you are doing a great service for our democracy.
So I was disappointed on Tuesday when you gave your editorial and op-ed columns over to a one-sided discussion of “school choice.” Someone unfamiliar with the debate might think that National School Choice Week was just another uncontroversial celebration, like National Volunteer Week (it’s in April) or Lincoln’s Birthday. But according to an article in the Washington Post, National School Choice Week is the name of an organization that works year round to promote a radical school privatization agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.