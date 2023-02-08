Put Trapping on the November Ballot
To the Editor:
February 9, 2023
Put Trapping on the November Ballot
To the Editor:
I believe Mike Covey’s guest opinion piece in the Caledonian-Record on 2/3 was over broad. He lumped all anglers, hunters and trappers in one group and all others not consumptive wildlife users as animal rights activists. I would like have a more targeted discussion with two more specific groups as a focus - trappers and those would like to see traps go the way of legal dog and cock fighting. According to Covey though - “Their recourse [those wishing to end trapping], in civil society, for disliking these activities is simply not partake in them.” Unfortunately that does not address the problem.
It took years to enact changes that banned the brutal practices of dog and cock fighting. Also, the use of traps effects more than the targets of this barbaric practice. The woodlands are booby trapped, and they maim and kill non-target, threatened and endangered wildlife and companion animals. The use of a firearm insures the target of harvest is identified and dispatched. Again aside from the brutality and lingering torture of the intended, the deaths of unintended victims most be considered.
When Vermonters were surveyed, close to 70% would ban most trapping. I thought we lived in a place where we voted on issues and selected leaders with the majority winning the outcome. Why don’t we put this issue on the ballot and let Vermonters decide.
Respectfully,
linda cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
