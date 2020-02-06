Questioning Mr. McClaughry’s Ideology
To the Editor:
This is a response to John McClaughry’s complaint about my having referenced a report in this column a year or two ago by a writer indicating fossil fuel industry funding having been, as I recall, a major source of sustenance for John’s Ethan Allen Institute.
While I am not in a position to evaluate the accuracy of the claim made by that LTE writer not too long ago, there did not appear to be a rebuttal at that time by Mr. McClaughry. The claims made by the writer represent about the only plausible explanation that I have come across for John’s having hung in for so long and remaining among the last of the global warming deniers. Twenty or thirty years ago there were still climate scientists who seemed to be taking their time in arriving at the conclusions of growing numbers of their peers that our planet was heating up at a highly alarming rate, with irreversible and catastrophic implications for the sustainability of life on this planet. Global warning deniers among climate scientists really no longer exist. Only those scientists who are so conflicted by grants and inducements to produce fossil fuel industry greenwash indulge in such extremes of unethical and hideous misconduct. They may as well stop wasting ink and people’s time in producing such drivel, and can really no longer be referred to as scientists but as corrupt individuals and propaganda producers.
Why must John McClaughry (such as in CR 1/27/20 “GWSA the Worst Democracy Shredding Bill in 50 Years”) and the Ethan Allen Institute persist with complaints about even the most obviously essential Vermont state responses to wasteful carbon emissions such as support for weatherization programs or solar panels? Clearly there are many Vermonters who continue to shiver in poorly insulated homes that wastefully consume heating oil or other fossil fuels at rates that force them to choose between avoiding hypothermia and buying essential food or medicine? Instead of recognizing such an obvious human need to help weatherize their homes Mr. McClaughry characterizes support for these programs as being “oppressive” or an infringement on liberties. One is left to assume that the liberties John refers to in this case are the liberties of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association to achieve maximum profits. While there is reference to the VFDA representing a full range of energy producers including biofuels and wood pellets, which are of course commendable, they are certainly more commonly involved with greenhouse gas producers such as gasoline, heating oil, propane and kerosene dealers. Political contributions of their most active members are typically among the largest sources of cash for the Vermont Republican Party itself or its’ often extremist candidates who mirror McClaughry’s resistance to global warning solutions . A prime example of a very large fossil fuel dealer making among the most sizeable financial donations to far right Republican candidates well out of line with mainstream voters here in Vermont is St. Albans’ Skip Vallee of the Maplefields chain of gas stations and very large convenience stores.
