Racial Experiences
To the Editor:
I just read the article ”Visible in Vermont,” Experiences of people of color in the Northeast Kingdom. I read it and read it and was saddened by the experiences that several of the panelists talked about. See article in last weekends edition of the Caledonian-Record. Mostly I was aware of these things they spoke about except for one fact.
One fact I learned from one of the panelists is that she was uneasy when asked where she came from. I never would have thought something like this would make her uneasy. I, myself, have asked this question before as a matter of starting a conversation. You learn something every day so they say. I wouldn’t have known this without reading the Caledonian Record and this article.
Another panelist stated her son was picked on because of his race. He should have reported the incident immediately to authorities and they should have, after proper investigation, taken appropriate action and report the incidents to the bully’s parents and follow up on what action they took. I’ve heard that punishments are not severe enough. If it were my child, he would regret what he did, and I would explain why this kind of behavior is absolutely unacceptable. In fact, my children would have been instructed that this kind of behavior is totally unacceptable before any incident occurred. Many times, we don’t get this co-operation from parents. If the parents are racists, the children will be most likely.
