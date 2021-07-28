Racist Cartoons - Michael Scanlon

Racist Cartoons
To the Editor:
I take the cartoons published on the Caledonian Record’s Opinion page to represent the Record’s own editorial viewpoint. Correct me if I am wrong, but the cartoon published in the Monday, July 26, 2021 edition is blatantly racist.
I know my Black colleagues see it that way, and so do I. Shame on you, you racist editor you. Come on, you can do better. Just because we’re pretty much all White here in the rural north doesn’t mean that many of us haven’t worked and lived with Blacks at some point in our lives and would welcome a larger Black presence in our communities. The cartoon you published does nothing but stimulate hate. I think you can do better.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
Publisher’s Note: The cartoons are purposely chosen to reflect the widest array of viewpoints possible, within the constraints of our syndication service. In this case, we respectfully disagree that the personification of “big city crime,” as embodied in a menacing, white giant, is blatantly racist.
