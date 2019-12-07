Rage Over Reason
To the Editor:
Professor Jonathan Turley, in his comments during the impeachment hearings on December, 4th summed up this entire process when he referred to what the “process” had become as, “rage over reason”.
Since probably before G.W. Bush, Democrats have hated anything Republican. I have witnessed copious amounts of vitriolic spew over anything that the Republicans made effort to accomplish. In the spirit of quid pro quo Democrats and Republicans have been swapping one mean spirited episode after another! I often fantasize over what our government could be and accomplish if our elected officials could be civilized, reasonable, and following the wishes of the people.
I watch Democrats spout their party line that they have been instructed to spout. It seems that they are not allowed to look at any other point of view. Because they have not had a presidential candidate win the White House they have suffered a big case of sour grapes. I, for one, am sick and tired of the leftist liberal logorrhea that is being repeated by all the liberal media outlets. The old adage of repeat a lie often enough and people will believe it is the media mantra.
