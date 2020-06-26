Rail Trail Litter
To the Editor:
I’m on the rail trail once a week either walking or riding my bike. I’ve noticed a marked increase in the amount of litter on the trail, particularly in the first mile from the South Main trailhead. The rail trail is a beautiful and wonderful asset to our community but it’s being spoiled by the trash. There are trash cans at the access points. Please use them so we can all enjoy the beauty of the trail.
David Askren
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
