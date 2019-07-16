Rails To Trails
To the Editor:
The idea to convert the rail line in Littleton to a recreational trail is a good one but it may not happen.
The reason is Concord.
Owned by the state this rail line hasn’t been used since 2000. Once owned by the Boston & Maine railroad, this land grant railroad line once linked White River Junction with White Mountain resort areas and paper manufacturing centers in Berlin and Northumberland more commonly known as Groveton.
Times have changed but Concord hasn’t.
Rails to trails and the conversion of abandoned railroad lines to recreational trails is becoming increasingly popular throughout the U.S. providing paths of tourism and seasonal economics which it would do in Littleton on an unused corridor where now there is nothing.
But it will be hard to convince the New Hampshire Bureau of Railroads and Transit the overseer of this rail line as to why this should be done. Because in Concord everything moves in one direction.
Steven J. Connolly
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
