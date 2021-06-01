Raising Awareness
To the Editor:
The Danville School mascot/logo controversy has been something of a journey. I believe that the school board got it right but petitioners are calling foul. Bear with me.
The petitioner’s defense for not being informed (in a timely manner) before the board’s decision, lacks merit. If you don’t use a computer and aren’t on social media (but are concerned about community issues), newspapers are still a thing. From 1,800 miles away, I keep informed about current affairs in Vermont. Board meeting minutes are public record. You can elect to call your board members as well.
Change is hard for some, but harder for others. Change requires us to examine our beliefs, employ critical thinking and self-evaluation. It demands a willingness to listen, to question our perceptions of equality and diversity, and our sensitivity to race and culture. It often forces us to be uncomfortable.
It’s not our fault that we were taught “sanitized” and dishonest history about Native Americans or that they were demonized by our beloved western film genre as savages (noble or otherwise). Regrettably, stereotypes linger .While there has been progress in public education (and film), even at the college level, we need more native academics teaching their own history. Text books are routinely updated with a focus on revisionist history although my state just passed a law restricting how educators in public schools and universities can teach racially sensitive issues (SB1775). Signed by governor (enrolled in a tribe no less), but who has managed to enrage tribal leaders nearly everywhere (politics is messy). Revisionist history is critical to a good education because it is fluid.
My maternal Creek ancestors had to “hide” their Indian in the rural South in order to be acceptable to white culture. Their skin tone and identifiable features probably fooled no one. Though not identifiable myself (I have little resemblance to my half-blood grandfather), nor raised traditionally, I live in a state with thirty-nine federally recognized tribes. I worked for the second largest tribe in the nation. Native politics and representation is all around me. I have Mi Kmaq (Mic Mac) cousins in Vermont, and stepchildren who are part-Cherokee and enrolled. We have spirited conversations about the effects of colonization, assimilation, reservation poverty, the violence and abduction of native women, etc. All issues that affect native peoples still. The current administration appointed Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) the first Cabinet Secretary in US history (Department of the Interior). That was a long time coming.
The VCNAA members (Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs), can speak to these issues better than myself at Tuesday night’s meeting. Just remember-the best opinions are informed ones. Be willing to step outside of your comfort zone.
Carole Anne Cleland
Muskogee, Okla.
