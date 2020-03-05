Re-elect Boisseau & Moore
To the Editor:
I am writing in support of two excellent Bethlehem Select Board members who are seeking reelection. They are Gabriel Boisseau and Linda Moore. Bethlehem is very lucky to have both Linda and Gabe on the Selectboard.
Gabe is currently the Chair does a wonderful job managing the meetings an open and cooperative way. The present board works very well together and are respectful of one another and of residents who attend the meetings. It is apparent that both Gabe and Linda spend many hours researching the projects at hand because they always have the information needed to make an informed decision. This current Board is committed to the input of voters, just look at how many times they have put warrant articles on the ballot asking for opinions on what to do with the golf course. They want to be sure that the majority of the town is involved and opinions are respected.
Boisseau and Moore also support of the weekly newsletter that comes directly from the Selectboard to residents. It is noteworthy that never before has a Selectboard posted the extensive information we have been getting about meetings, budgets and ongoing projects. The transparency of this current Board is refreshing. I know that Linda and Gabe are a big part of the positive momentum of this Board. Let’s keep them. Please join me in voting for Gabriel Boisseau and Linda Moore on March 10.
