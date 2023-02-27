Re-elect Emerson for Selectman

Roger and I have served together on the Board of Selectmen for the past three years. There have been many challenges and successes during this time frame. Many of them include, but not limited to the following: hiring a new town manager, navigating the LW&L situation, keeping the taxes level, wrapping up construction projects, making sure three town audits were completed, overseeing the replacement of failed equipment at the Waste Water Treatment plant, continuing the expansion of the River District, traversing the homeless situation, promoting and encouraging new business development, balancing the continued Covid concerns, intentionally and strategically spending ARPA funds for the betterment of our departments without increasing taxes, upgrading sidewalks and roads, and developing ideas for the Town office rental, purchase or build.
Roger is a hard working businessman who cares about his community.
Roger, Linda and I have a strong working relationship and I would love to see this continue with the re-election of Roger Emerson.
