Re-Elect Feltus and Seymour
To the Editor:
I strongly support the re-election of Marty Feltus and Patrick Seymour to the Vermont House, Caledonia District 4. Both have represented the towns of Burke, Lyndon, and Sutton with energy, commitment, and competence.
Marty has served in the Vermont House since 2012. She is highly respected, across the political spectrum, for her fair-minded and incisive approach to governing. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, she has been a persuasive and effective voice for applying the state’s limited resources to the highest priorities. Beyond her legislative service she has been a strong leader for Lyndon and the Northeast Kingdom. She has served on Lyndon’s Select Board and Planning Commission; as a Trustee for the village of Lyndonville; and as President of the Northeastern Vermont Development Association.
Now completing his first term, Patrick is the youngest member of the Vermont House; however, he has had a significant influence, having sponsored 62 bills or resolutions in less than two years. He is passionate about public service and is respected for being a quick learner who seeks out the counsel and knowledge of other House members. Part of a successful Sutton farming family, Patrick has ably served the town as a member of the school board (including as chair), as secretary of the fire department, and as a member of the Sutton Planning Commission and Development Review Board.
