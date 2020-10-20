Re-elect Feltus & Seymour
To the Editor:
I am writing to strongly support the re-election of Representatives Marty Feltus and Patrick Seymour to another term in the Vermont Legislature.
Throughout their service in the Vermont House, both Marty and Patrick have dedicated a considerably amount of time and energy to faithfully represent the citizens of Lyndon, Burke, and Sutton. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, Marty has worked closely with her colleagues in the House to responsibly consider the budgetary requests and support the critical needs of our state. Throughout her eight years of service in the Vermont House, Marty has effectively represented the Northeast Kingdom well in the legislative matters that have come before her while thoughtfully considering the impact such matters may have on all Vermonters.
In completing his first term in the Vermont House, Patrick actively serves on the House Committee on Judiciary, sponsoring a number of bills and resolutions in conjunction with the essential work of this committee. Throughout their respective committee work, both Marty and Patrick thoughtfully consider how the issues facing our state may impact the Northeast Kingdom. Of note this past year has been Marty and Patrick’s collective support of bridge funding for Northern Vermont University Lyndon, an essential higher education and career development resource for our area of Vermont.
