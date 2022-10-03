Re-Elect Larry Labor

For voters in Orleans County, most know Larry Labor, a Vermont native and a pharmacist who returned to his roots to become Director of Pharmacy at North Country Hospital and later as VP of Professional Services. With the recent redistricting by Vermont Legislature, Larry lost part of his Orleans County territory but picked up eight towns in Essex County. For those in Essex County, I would like to introduce you to Larry Labor, your Representative for the newly formed Essex-Orleans House District.
Governor Scott first appointed Larry to complete the unexpired term of Lynn Batchelor in 2021. Since that time, Larry has been an effective Legislator, particularly with his professional background. In addition to his exemplary career at North Country Hospital, Larry has also been active since 2009 on Morgan’s select board. These past and present experiences give Larry the critical thinking ability to analyze the details of issues brought to the State House.
To be a successful Legislator, it takes more than someone with an interest in certain issues, it takes someone of Larry’s ability to work with both sides on an issue, as he has demonstrated repeatedly as a Selectman and Legislator. Being a lifelong resident of the NEK and knowing firsthand what the concerns are for the people of this area, particularly the increased cost of living, energy costs, opioid crisis, environment, land development, housing costs plus the overall affordability to remain in the NEK. Keep in mind that no one is more knowledgeable about the concerns of the residents of the NEK than someone who has lived and worked their entire life in this environment. Please visit: www.friendsoflarry.net
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.