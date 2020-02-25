Re-Elect Rossi
To the Editor:
Franco Rossi came to Littleton in 1985 to work at Cartographic Associates, Inc. Franco now owns Cartographic Technologies, and he and his family reside in north Littleton.
Franco threw his hat in the ring as a selectman candidate in 2017 and prevailed over two challengers. Prior to the election, when asked why he was running, Franco simply said “it is time for me to give back to this wonderful community that I live and work in”.
Franco has many traits that make him an effective selectman, but perhaps his strongest is his ability to listen to others. Franco will ask questions and listen to other points of view prior to deciding or announcing his point of view. Also, his opinion is not necessarily based on what is best for him, but, more importantly, what he thinks is best for the Town of Littleton and its residents.
