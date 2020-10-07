Re-elect Scott Campbell
To the Editor:
We in St Johnsbury are fortunate in having as our State Representative Scott Campbell, who offers strong leadership on both local and state levels.
Scott Campbell’s approach is long-term and systemic. He understands that each issue — whether it is affordable and market-rate housing, expansion of high-speed broadband internet and cell service, ramping up energy efficiency, supporting the creative economy, or ensuring a future for Northern Vermont University — is a necessary piece of making it possible for our communities and businesses to thrive.
Scott Campbell does his homework, shows up, listens, asks penetrating questions, and finds ways to help carry the work forward. He writes regular reports. He makes himself available to hear constituents’ ideas and concerns. All of this in a deeply respectful manner.
