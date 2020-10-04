Re-elect Scott Campbell

To the Editor:

I am voting for Scott Campbell to represent St. Johnsbury in the Vermont house because of his community development dedication and experience. Even before he ran for office, Scott was actively involved in the betterment of St. Johnsbury through his many volunteer efforts and public service.

Studies have found that vibrant communities have many things in common. One is economic support for local business. Scott has shown his support for them during the Covid-19 pandemic by his legislature votes and sharing information about available state services.

Arts and culture is another, which is why he is a strong advocate of a “creative economy” that Catamount Arts director Jody Fried advocates.

