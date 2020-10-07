Re-Elect Senator Benning
To the Editor:
I strongly support Joe Benning’s re-election to the Vermont Senate. My support for Senator Benning is based on his broad and deep experience; his fair-minded and commonsense approach to governing; his exceptional leadership skills; and his passion for Vermont, its environment, its history, and its people.
Senator Benning has represented the Caledonia district since 2011. He currently chairs three Senate committees and has served as the Senate’s Minority Leader since 2013. He has authored, sponsored, or co-sponsored 64 pieces of legislation including several bills on racial justice reform. Anyone who knows Senator Benning appreciates that he is an outstanding communicator. His constituents can count on him to keep them fully informed, to make himself available for questions and consultation, and to listen and respond to their concerns.
Joe also demonstrates his dedication and leadership skills at the local and county level, including as a former president of the Lyndonville Rotary Club, and as the Moderator for the Town of Lyndon. He has served as a Justice of the Peace and Corporator for the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital. He has led regional initiatives to protect and clean up the Passumpsic River and to improve its accessibility to paddlers. He has a passion for Vermont history and has mobilized efforts to preserve the State’s historical legacy.
