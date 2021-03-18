Real Problems Need Real Solutions
To the Editor:
Joe Benning wrote a lovely piece in the CR, “Healing America” (03/01/21). It’s not surprising that he and Philip Baruth, who are on opposite sides of the political spectrum, are able to maintain a friendship. Both are decent human beings and it’s no surprise they can sit down and have a “good lunch.”
But the divisions in our Country go way beyond having a “good lunch” together. Too many Americans do not value the truth. They’ve make up their minds and will not be confused by facts.
Polls show that the majority of Republicans still believe the 2020 election was rigged against Trump. Their only “evidence” is that Trump said so. It’ll take more than a “good lunch” to bridge that divide. Their minds are made up and they will not be confused by facts.
Read the letters to the CR editor. Some of our neighbors believe the election was stolen from Trump. Some believe that masks do not help stop the spread of Covid-19 or even if they do, the mask mandate curtails their “freedom.” One writer just repeated the Republican lie that only 9 percent of money in Covid bill actually goes to Covid relief. The CR editor published a political cartoon spreading the same lie. Fact checkers say that roughly 85 percent of money in the Covid relief bill is targeted towards the public health and economic issues resulting from the pandemic. But our neighbors have made up their minds and will not be confused by facts.
Try to imagine having a “good lunch” with a hypocrite like Mitch McConnell. On 02/13/21, he was unequivocal about Trump’s responsibility for the 01/06/21 treasonous attack on our government. “There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. A mob was assaulting the Capitol in his name. These criminals were carrying his banners, hanging his flags and screaming their loyalty to him.” McConnell also referred to Trump’s “disgraceful dereliction of duty.” Then, on 02/25/21, McConnell said he would “absolutely” support Donald Trump if he became the GOP presidential nominee in 2024. McConnell has no shame. Having a “good lunch” with him would be a waste of time! His mind is made up and Mitch will not be confused by facts.
Don’t forget the 147 Republican representatives and senators who voted to overturn the results of a free and fair election. There’s no point trying to reason with them over lunch. Their minds are made up and they will not be confused by facts!
I wonder if Joe is operating under the illusion that the pillars of “his” Republican Party are still relevant in 2021. The Republican Party has moved on! Trump turned the Republican Party into the party of White Supremacy, misogyny, lies and division.
On 12/08/2015, Republican Senator Lindsay Graham said: “You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.” “He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.” “He doesn’t represent my party. He doesn’t represents the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for. … He’s the ISIL man of the year.” Lindsay hit the nail on the head! I long for the days when Republicans told the truth!
Republicans have a choice. They can cling to Trump or they can return to decency. I hope that Joe’s Republican Party can return to the values it once believed in. However, with the current bunch of sycophants in Congress who don’t have the courage to stand up to Trump, things are not looking good.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
