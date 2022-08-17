Reality Check
To the Editor:
There is a need for a rejection of the excessively simple complaint from Ron Pal about campaign endorsements by teacher’s unions in CR81722 from Ron Pal; “Education 5.” First of all Ron, such things as facts do exist; be they unpopular, not widely understood, or regarded as inconvenient for some. During the course of their work sometimes teachers inform students about them. Some parents have been objecting to this, and been influenced by lies put forward from many Republican demagogues claiming that critical race Theory is being taught to their students. I am sure that this is what your vague reference to teacher bias is referring to and your concerns are as unfounded and misguided as they are pathetic and ignorant.
Shameless fascists such as Ron DeSantis in Florida have been pretending that elementary students receive such instruction despite the fact that no one at the elementary school age is capable of comprehending the complexity of such material either developmentally or intellectually. DeSantis makes every effort to manufacture fears that overtly racist attitudes promulgated by Trump and his devotees will be relegated to the sidelines of political discussion as they were for the most part prior to his campaign and second place finish in 2016, which resulted in him occupying the White House for four years. Don’t kid the readers Ron, have you ever even seen a copy of Critical Race Theory let alone opened a page of it yourself?
Because of the non-critical acceptance of lie based news media by millions of poorly educated readers and viewers, it is common for people exposed to such garbage to regurgitate it; believing that the more times that their lies are repeated they will somehow become true. DeSantis goes so far as criminalizing the practice of teachers simply doing their jobs and providing students with the experience of getting exposed to facts during the course of their school days. In the fascist extremist world of DeSantis and those who support his white supremacist agenda, any information brought forward by a teacher that could make a student or I believe even a parent feel uncomfortable is grounds for a civil lawsuit or even arrest on criminal charges.
It is not surprising that in the same issue of the Caledonian-Record as your letter appears there is an article that includes interviews with several local school administrators discussing the lack of applicants wishing to apply for jobs in many local schools. Given the political climate whipped up by the fascist propaganda machine that you yourself Mr. Pal seem heavily influenced by, and the low wages available as starting pay for new teachers it should not be surprising that schools struggle to find enough teachers, let alone well qualified ones with teaching certifications.
To pretend as though teachers unions should remain neutral and refrain from endorsements in the midst of the climate of fear created by the right wing hate machine news media is entirely ridiculous. To conform to the idea of not making endorsements would be to ignore the simple need for decent working conditions and adequate pay that all unions strive to maintain for their membership. Anything short of teachers unions making political endorsements under the current circumstances would render them all but useless and irrelevant.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
