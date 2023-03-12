Reality Check
To the Editor:
In a recent commentary, Rep. Charles Wilson (R-Caledonia 3) lamented that Vermont has an one-party government. The Caledonia County Democratic Committee response is as follows.
The most obvious proof against one party rule in Vermont is the fact that we have a Republican governor whose influence is demonstrated by his historic number of vetoes. But perhaps like a lot of other extreme right-wing Republicans, Rep. Wilson considers Governor Scott a RINO: “Republican-In-Name-Only.”
Additionally, there is a Republican Committee Chair in both the Vermont Senate and House as well as two Republican committee vice chairs in the Senate and three in the House (and one Independent House committee vice chair).
One of his complaints is that most bills introduced by Republicans are not even considered. With more than 460 bills introduced in the House, most bills are not going to be considered including those introduced by Democrats. The reality is that there is only enough time to consider bills addressing the most important issues facing Vermont.
If we take a look at the bills that Rep. Wilson has co-sponsored, we see that they do not meet the needs of everyday Vermonters. This explains why most of these bills only have a handful of Republicans co-sponsors and indicates that House Republicans as well as Democrats do not consider the bills he co-sponsored of importance.
Perhaps Rep. Wilson would have a better grasp of what is important to everyday Vermonters if he would engage with his constituents more. When invited to speak to a Lyndon Institute civics class, he declined. He has not attended any of the town meetings for the towns he represents, whereas Rep. LaBounty (D-Caledonia 3) attended all of these events.
When we look at his voting record, we see that Rep. Wilson has been present for only one vote. He has been in the Statehouse when votes occurred, but has not made the effort to go to the House floor to vote. It is hard to have an impact on legislation when you are absent.
Marty Feltus is a former Republican member the Vermont House from Lyndon and is well-respected by members of all political parties. When she went to Montpelier a few weeks ago, Rep. Wilson declined the opportunity to introduce her to the legislative body. That honor went to Rep. LaBounty who was proud to introduce her. Perhaps Rep. Wilson also considers Marty Feltus a RINO.
The reality is that Republicans do have influence. If they, however, want to have greater representation, they need to do a better job recruiting mainstream candidates who are aware of and work towards addressing Vermont’s needs rather than just complaining about Democrats.
Steven Isham
Chair, Caledonia County Democratic Committee)
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.