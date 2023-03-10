Reality Check on ElectricityDependence
To the Editor:
Quite a lot of discussion has been going on lately, with opinions spouted and information/disinformation bandied about, regarding energy sources and heating options, much of it stimulated by the proposed legislation before the Vermont General Assembly, the Affordable Heat Act. It’s a fine and timely debate to have, but it’s also time for everyone to step back for a reality check on the tenuous position we are in due to our reliance on electricity, regardless of what your choice is for heating fuel and electricity production.
If your source of electricity is the “grid”, i.e., you are a customer of a public utility company or coop, as are the vast majority of us, you are vulnerable to power outages. As a general rule, outages do not occur because an electric generation source goes off line – the sun sets, the wind doesn’t blow, the hydro dam bursts, the nuke melts down. They happen because the juice can’t get to your home. The outages may be localized (a tree takes down a line in your neighborhood), of wider scale (a transformer at a substation blows up), or even regional (remember the Great Ice Storm of ‘98). Various cutting-edge centralized electricity storage approaches designed to take advantage of wind and solar are great, but if the wires leading to your house are down, they’re no more helpful than a coal fired power plant. Expensive home-based Tesla (and other brand) Powerwalls that store electricity have pitifully small capacity, so won’t serve your needs for long. If you, unlike most of us, have the financial means to install your own automatically switching onsite emergency generator that burns fossil fuels (gasoline, diesel, propane), then you’re essentially off-grid and golden.
So, as you wring your hands worrying and arguing about how you’re are going to stay warm and at what cost, i.e., burn fuel oil or run a heat pump, consider the following for when the power goes off:
• Your oil / gas / cordwood furnace or boiler won’t work;
• Your heat pump won’t work, nor will your geothermal heat exchanger;
• Your wood pellet furnace and stoves won’t work;
• Your direct vent propane wall furnace won’t work (unless it’s a non-electric camp model);
• Your water well pump won’t work, so unless you have gravity feed, no water or toilets;
• If you still have water, no hot water if you rely on a heat pump or electric hot water heater or or oil/gas boiler;
• Electric or LPG oven won’t work; you’ll be cooking on your Coleman stove, or maybe an LPG stovetop if you have one;
• No microwave or toaster oven.
In a March 7 letter to the editor, Alison Despathy in her screed about the effect of the AHA on fuel oil customers states “0ne cannot solely rely on heat pumps – these are supplementary systems unless you are wealthy and can consider a full-on multiple heat pump install and depending on temperatures this often doesn’t work without backup. It also creates full dependence on the grid for heat which for most is a No-Go.” All her other points may or may not be valid, but she definitely needs to rethink this one, as do we all. Heat pump or fuel oil, we’re fully dependent on the grid either way, so pretty much screwed. When the lights go out, feel free to curse the darkness and the AHA, but be sure you have some candles handy, a woodstove that doesn’t require a blower, a good supply of cordwood, a large jug of water and an outhouse.
Lenny Gerardi
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.