Reality Check Revisited

The writer of “Reality Check” forgot to say that in my “Education Part 1” I said: ”Being a teacher, educator, must become the highest of all regarded professions.” I also said: ”To start off, our compensation for educators must be elevated such that many more Americans will want to become teachers.
” In “Education Part 5: “Educators must not teach partiality to one political ideology or the other as a person of one ideology will not want to support a school teaching an opposite ideology, the reason being that they will not want to support funding that school and support for education will break down. Apparently the writer of “Reality Check” just doesn’t understand why teaching must be neutral as to one political philosophy or the other. You can teach all the philosophies, the “isims”, etc. but in a neutral way.
