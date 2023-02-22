Really???
To the Editor:
Talk about rich people problems. Quit whining. Let’s talk about whining about gas being $2-4 a gallon. A not exactly renewable resource yet milk is $4-6 a gallon. Did I miss something? Are we running out of cows? Why are beef prices so high if we have enough cows to dump milk? Kill the cows so beef prices go down or milk the dang cows and put it in a bottle so beef can stay high but milk is cheap. Economically it makes no sense to anyone but a milk farmer. They make more every year. Really?
Let’s talk about how lawyers think they can charge over $250 an hour for basically freedom instead of life. Like nurses only make $40+ an hour. Mechanics make only about $35 an hour. And lawyers get paid regardless of out come. If they do nothing or everything. Unlike mechanics. And lawyers want it up front, no payment plan, nothing. Cant afford it, oh well. Mechanics can take payments. But mechanics dont get screwed for not doing brakes right after a crash, but a bartender is held accountable for if some idiot drives drunk yet cant take his keys. Really? Vermont and possibly America is screwed if this remains.
A mentally unstable drug addict who literally admits to perjury in a courtroom and apparently will get away with gun theft and her registered sex offender ex-boyfriend can hold a 20 year veteran hostage for almost 2 years for raising their voice and replying to an email and no one else is held accountable. I wish I could rewind time and kick her to the curb so I wouldnt have to debate whether I wasted 20 years “defending the constitution against enemies foreign and domestic” just to discover that enemies domestic is lazy cops, crappy probation officers, incompetent lawyers, and greedy politicians and I cant do anything about it.
“Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
I dont claim to be the smartest person in the room but I can usually hold a decent conversation with them. I’m willing to admit when I’m wrong but you gotta be willing to listen to my side and point out the holes in my story. To actually give me new Information. But if you are just going to say “I’m right so you are wrong” because of your position, without contributing to my knowledge, then most likely I am right and you just hope I wont contradict you. Guess what? Nope. I will find a way to end you and your position. I dont care who you are, what your position is. Police officer, probation officer, detective, defense attorney, prosecuting attorney, states attorney, or judge.
I know what is right. I know what is good.
If it isnt right or good, it should be illegal. But as citizens have given that right away to call out the people in power. And yet… that’s how this country was founded. One person saying no and then another then another til it gets fixed.
I know the people I would call out may know who they are, but not calling them out by name still gives me a bit of high ground. Eventually I will find the individual or agency that can help. But til then, if you think I’m calling you out, feel free to recognize yourself to me and plead my forgiveness. Otherwise, dont be surprised when I figure out how to hold you accountable.
Anyone else, if you want, support me in deciding whether the best avenue to to become a political figure to unscrew this state, or become a lawyer and unscrew to legal system from within, or add my name to the ballot for essex or caledonia county police chief and I’ll fix it by teaching police the actual laws in the area.
Thanks
Justin Call
Concord, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.