If you are not smart enough to know what comes out of the rear end of your dog (poop- to let you know so you will be a bit smarter today) then you do not have the right to have one till you learn the respect that you are suppose to clean it up like you should do for your own waste at home which I hope you do.oday when mowing our lawn I noticed a big pile of someones poop and I hope it was a dogs and not yours and I cleaned it up before mowing that area which we have no animals and never will.
AlLSO SO IF YOU IDIOTS OUT THERE DO NOT KNOW THERE IS A LEASH LAW IN ST. J. JUST LIKE MOST IF NOT ALL TOWNS. It is not the dogs fault but it is damn sure the idiot owners fault letting them run loose. I beg the town of St. J. to spend some money on a decent dog enforcer that works for our town only and not 3 or 4 towns. One day the town will be sorry when a kid or even a grownup gets malled by one of these muts and the owner of mut and the town will be paying out the rear. [NO PUN INTENDED]
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.