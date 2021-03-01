Reason Flies the Coup
To the Editor:
Reason is dead in America. There is little left but ignorant emotion, the kind that inspired the actions on January 6.
Our people will not take the vaccine, keep a job, do something for a neighbor, or bring a child into the world, let alone save for a child’s college education.
There is so much selfishness, insecurity, and pride that real learning is not possible for our stubborn secessionists.
Our laws require little of them, so they live without restraint. They embrace only what feels and tastes “good.”
Far too many don’t believe in government, science, law, school, church, or the value of work. For them, community is absurdity—there is no such thing as citizenship or membership.
This new American anarchy is a prelude to dictatorship. Those who respect none but themselves will be herded into camps by rulers they took no thought to elect.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
