Reasons For Voting a Party

Though I always vote for the most qualified person, I usually end up voting Democratic. Why Democratic? For several reasons. I earn less than $200,000 a year. Social Security is part of my retirement plan. Medicare makes my health care affordable. I belonged to a union. I support a livable minimum wage. I believe in public education. I know we are facing a climate crisis. I contribute to Public Radio and TV. I am aware that guns can cause problems. I am pleased that membership is represented by all races, sexes, and religions. I respect the part the media plays in our democracy. I use news sources based on facts. For these reasons, I vote Democratic.
