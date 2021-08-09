Rebuilding Begins with Families
To the Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic made America’s deep racial and economic inequities undeniable. Democrats have proposed a $3.5 trillion package of relief, recovery, and rebuilding of American society would be paid for by the wealthy and corporations, who gained the most economically in recent decades, even during the pandemic.
These programs, about what government can do to relieve human suffering, involve two ethical issues.
Ethical issue 1: What is infrastructure?
The traditional definition - roads and bridges, ports and airports, and other modes of transportation — is incomplete. That’s because the infrastructure of people’s lives is also crumbling. Clean water, food insecurity, childcare, and elder care are all issues of sustainable family infrastructure. Education must also be part of the infrastructure of rebuilding. Guaranteeing two years of preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, adding two years of post-high school education, and increasing Pell Grants for low-income college students would propel upward social mobility. Clearly, climate change threatens our infrastructure. Transforming our economy to a safe, sustainable, and prosperous one based on clean energy will mean new jobs.
Ethical issue 2: How do we pay for our real infrastructure needs?
With fairness! Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Meet the Press that just 7% of federal tax revenue comes from corporations, with some paying no tax at all. If the package passes, we can anticipate increased taxes on corporations and people making over $400,000 annually, with those making below $400,000 paying no more.
Enacting these plans will help provide the comprehensive infrastructure our society needs for prosperity to be broadly shared, rather than continuing with an economy that disproportionately benefits the wealthy few.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.