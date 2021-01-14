Rebuilding Our Democracy
To the Editor:
During the past year, there have been many organizations in the Northeast Kingdom that have stepped forward to publicize actions people could take to lend a hand. One of those organizations is the Caledonian-Record, our local paper.
In an email conversation with Todd Smith, the paper’s publisher, I learned that they received $7500 in unsolicited donations in 2020. On the other hand, they lost $250,000 in revenue. So rather than sending a small donation to help the paper, it makes more sense to me to purchase a subscription, (just $12 for 30 days for digital only or $24+ for print and digital).
As we move forward in strengthening our connections to each other and rebuilding our democracy, we need information about the good work our neighbors and communities are doing. We need opportunities to communicate, listen and learn. An independent newspaper is central to that effort. Let’s support the Caledonian and its staff in any way we can.
