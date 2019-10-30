Rebuttal to Ryan Kimball
To the Editor:
A con man is what Ryan E Kimball is. The fact that Kimball hasn’t done another construction fraud since he stole $10,835 from me on July 15, 2019, but continues to rack up charges of prior offenses, only demonstrates that my goal to stop him by going public, contacting every news and media outlet, worked. He did not suddenly get a conscience or integrity as he claims. He is now under a spotlight, and can’t continue the con as easily as before. The fact that I am a psychotherapist is not relevant, except for the fact Kimball threatened to report me to the professional board for “harassing” unless I dropped the charges against him. The “harassment” he refers to is my continuing to insist, at first, that he do the job I paid him for, and then that he return my money. This threat of a professional report is why he was charged for Obstruction of Justice and Witness tampering…both charges were dropped as part of his Washington County plea deal. In regards to Kimball, my roll was simply being his victim…the ninth KNOWN victim, not his psychotherapist.
As far as him being an addict, he seemingly blew through nearly $11,000 in as quickly as a week. What I asked him was; where does that kind of money go if you are not either a drug or gambling addict? After he insisted I pay him more just one week after he cashed my deposit check for $10,835, and before he had purchased any materials (which he never purchased) and after he had hired two guys to strip off my roof (whom he didn’t pay). He hired subs without my knowledge or approval, then expected me to pay them despite the fact I had paid him just a over a week prior and he had not stepped foot onto my job once he had my money. This left my for sale house roofless and at risk of major damage during the storms through July, August and September; as well as forcing it off the market during prime selling season. He also left me struggling to find a roofer to replace my roof, and forced a financial catastrophe as I tried to come up with more money to pay for what I had paid him for.
As far as being “a good father” as I told Kimball when he made this claim to me, a thief and conman is a lowlife without integrity, not a good roll model for children, and thus IS NOT a good father as he claims to be. At least if he were an addict, he would have an excuse for his despicable behavior.
As a psychotherapist, I can say I know human behavior, and I can promise that because Ryan Kimball has been defrauding people for years he isn’t likely to stop. He has current charges in 3 different counties that are less than 1 1/2 years old. His claim that all his charges before mine are “older” is another con. If you check with the Better Business Bureau, his name has been in the system over 6 years, and thus he has made construction fraud his career. He has not suddenly seen the light. He is, however, trying to avoid prison time for his crimes. But, once the press lets up, and his fame dies down, he will be right back out there, doing what he does…lying and stealing and trashing the homes of innocent folks.
Tina Desmarais
East Montpelier, Vermont
