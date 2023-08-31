Reckless Drivers

Your Aug. 30th article about traffic woes in Waterford caught my attention; especially Mr. Robbins’ quote re: the Old County Road South boat launch.
I grew up in that house on the corner that Mr. Robbins referenced. The “bunch of kids” for whom he expressed concern are the children of my niece and her husband; the current homeowners.
The high-speed traffic that frequents the boat launch area is nothing new. My family endured it for decades. I myself could plainly hear the late-night parties from my second floor bedroom all through the 1970s and 1980s.
It’s now 2023. Human nature hasn’t changed. Even in today’s world, “you can’t fix stupid.” However, if you’re willing to pay for police coverage and the police can recruit more officers, you can at least arrest it and charge it.
In the meantime, DRIVERS, PLEASE SLOW DOWN so these kids and their peers can safely enjoy their rural childhoods: in Waterford, in Sutton and in all of our region’s towns!
