Recklessly Slow Response
To the Editor:
It defies common sense that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, still has not even arrested the twice impeached ex-President for sedition. I am certainly not an Attorney, but widely viewed television film clips of Trump, his idiot son Donald Trump Jr., disgraced former Mayor Giuliani, disgraced Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, and other crackpots and half-wits stoking the white-hot anger of the assembled mob of fascists at the January 6th, 2021 pep rally for the attempted coup provide entirely clear evidence of guilt for all of the individuals named above.
The standard Trump playbook whenever their incredibly corrupt ways are being looked upon is to “run out the clock.” Were Garland to have done his job and brought charges against the central conspirators in the coup attempt the time period of Trump’s endless appeals could be used to conduct the countless investigations needed to further substantiate the depth and breadth of their efforts to overthrow our democracy. This of course includes identification of their innumerable co-conspirators and their various roles in this extremely grave matter.
It seems increasingly clear to a great many disgruntled and increasingly alienated onlookers that Merrick Garland is unwilling to do his job, or will simply delay his decision-making to the point where Trump’s usual games will be successful. The United States will continue to incarcerate people at one of the highest per-capita rates in this country, often for crimes that seem trivial in comparison to Trump’s, and public perceptions will only be deepened further that a few sacrificial lambs in Trump’s outer orbit will receive a few slaps on the wrist from certain courts. Meanwhile the incarcerated millions, many if not most of whom are BIPOC due to selective enforcement by certain poorly trained or poorly educated police, live out their lives on death row or serving mandatory minimum sentences for crimes that they would never have committed had they not been in the throes of drug addiction that should have resulted in mandatory drug treatment accompanied by very lengthy terms of probation.
The longer that Trump remains at large the more he will fan the flames of racism and ignorance. It is one of the most supreme injustices in the history of the United States that he not only remains free of criminal charges, but even continues to lay the groundwork for what seems increasingly certain to be a takeover of the government after another losing campaign or a “win” that could take place due to a variety of tactics from his army of thugs which should never have been declared legal by the US Supreme Court whose majority were nominated by second place Republican vote getters. How laughably insincere and corrupt these Trump Republicans are in their pretenses that it is white male Republicans themselves who are being discriminated against.
Anyone paying attention can see their vile tactics at work, including never before seen extremes of voter suppression, all based upon the Big Lie that Trump somehow won the 2020 election despite obviously losing by over 7 million votes. The other key aspect of Trump’s stolen (from voters) 2024 election will involve his cronies now being installed in key swing states around the country, where they will “interpret the results” of the votes, regardless of the expressed will of the people.
What a farce that then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was unwilling to even let Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination from Obama even get a hearing under nonsensical claims that Garland was more or less of a communist. That illustrates perfectly just how far to the right the Republican Party was even before Trump took the stage and marched it off into openly fascist revolt against what had previously been for the most part a popularly elected government.
Donald J. Trump must be arrested and imprisoned immediately.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
