Reclaiming Armistice Day
To the Editor:
ARMISTICE DAY, now commonly called VETERANS DAY, was born one hundred years ago with the cessation of WWI. Nations mourning their dead collectively called for an end to all wars and designated Nov. ll as “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace.” Instead the Peace Movement has been co-opted by those who make millions on armaments and who, for the most part, do not go themselves or send their offspring to the killing fields.
As of March 2018 the United States was involved in 7 wars, or 134, depending on what qualifies as war. WWII was the last time Congress officially declared war. “…beginning with the War Powers Act in 1973 presidential war powers have expanded so much that it is no longer clear whether a president requires congressional authorization at all.
In 2013, the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) — one of the nine organizational units that make up the Unified Combatant Command — had special operations forces (SOFs) in 134 countries, where they were either involved in combat, special missions, or advising and training foreign forces.” (Global Post December 2014)
None of these “wars” or SOFs are in defense of our country. These nations did not did not attack us, nor were we ever in danger of being attacked. Instead, for motives clear only to those pulling the strings of government, we are colonizing others for their resources, implementing “regime change”, or simply pulling in millions for the billionaires who have investments in the arms trade. As a result, our country is increasingly at risk from justifiably, angry victims of these endless wars. One has to ask, “Now tell me again why my child was sent there, and died?”
The war and the military budget are taking untold tax dollars from our national budget and spending it on death, while the needs of the living, health care, education and housing, for children, the elderly and even veterans of previous wars, are being pushed aside. (taken in part from “Howard Zinn on Memorial Day”)
On Nov. 11/12 let us bring back Armistice Day and let us dedicate it “to the cause of world peace.”
Lucy K. Wyman
Lancaster, New Hampshire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.