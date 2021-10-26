Reclaiming Our Voices
To the Editor:
A good example of why so many Americans believe that their voices are not heard in the hall of congress is H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Cost Now Act that would allow Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription medicine just as the Veterans Administration is allowed to do.
A West Health/Gallop Poll indicated that 81% of Americans (97% Democrats and 61% of Republicans) support Medicare negotiating the price of prescription medicine. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that if the bill became law, it would save the government $456 billion over ten years and reduce the cost of medicine for Americans 50% or more.
The pharmaceutical industry claims that if such a bill is passed it would restrain innovation and devastate market competition. Yet, only 19% of Americans believe that is true. No doubt, the fact that the top drug markers spend up to three times as much on marketing their product than they do on research and development factors into Americans distrust of pharmaceutical rational for the high cost of medicine in the United States.
The bipartisan support for reigning in prescription drug prices is highlighted by Donald Trump’s attempt to adopt European-style drug price controls to lower the cost of prescription medicine for Americans. He was unsuccessful even though throughout his presidency Senators Wyden (D-OR) and Grassley (R-IA) worked on a bipartisan drug pricing bill. Republican leaders prevented the bill from moving forward.
With President Biden’s support and Democrats long-standing pledge to reduce the cost of medicine, we might think H.R. 3 would sail through congress. However, the legislation is facing stormy seas. One reason is that three Democratic representatives—Kurt Schader (OR), Scott Peters (CA), and Kathleen Rice (NY)—have announced their opposition to H.R. 3. These three representatives are enough to block the bill’s passage because the Democrats only have a slim three-vote majority in the House.
It is interesting that their declaration was perfectly timed with the pharmaceutical lobby announcing that it was buying a seven-figure advertising campaign to criticize the legislation. And, I don’t think it is coincidental that the three Democrats opposing H.R. 3 have received $1.6 million of campaign cash from the pharmaceutical and health product industries according to Open Secrets. Nor is it coincidental that Schader ‘s and Peters’ personal wealth is tied to the pharmaceutical industry.
Americans overwhelmingly support H.R. 3 because we want to reign in the high price of prescription medicine, but our voices are once again being canceled by the amplified voices of a special interest group, in this case the pharmaceutical industry, who yield power and influence because of the money they throw around Washington.
One way we Americans can regain our voices is with the passage of the For the People Act (H.R. 1) because it allows the voices of all American to have an equal opportunity to speak and be heard. Without everyone having an equal voice in our national conversation, legislation will only benefit those who have the financial resources to steer the conversation towards their self-interest.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
