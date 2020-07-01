Recognition
To the Editor:
Feeling overlooked, neglected, unappreciated, or just like a face in the crowd? Want some recognition, appreciation or respect? You could coach a youth baseball or soccer team. How about volunteering at the local senior center? Run for a local town office or become a volunteer fireman. Too much effort, too much time involved, not your style? There is a quick and easy way to become the instant center of attention. Take an M16 to a public meeting. Works every time!
Bob O’Connor (gun owner)
Littleton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.