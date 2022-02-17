Recycling Violations

On February 12, 2022, I went to the Barnet Transfer Station, and sorry to say I saw a number of recycling rules violated.
Some history, I have been recycling in Barnet since the ‘80’s; collecting, sorting and sales. Barnet was one of the founding members of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD), over the years they have helped their members economically collect and sell recyclables. In order to have a quality saleable product they have rules of how to prepare items they collect. Everything needs to be clean, dry and sorted properly.
Act 148 became effective in 2015, banning items such as paper, cardboard, glass, plastic, metals and food scraps from landfills. The NEKWMD has made it easy for its members to follow the law.
Because of market changes the rules have changed, items are added and some taken away. In the past year some have been unsaleable because of contamination that is why we can no longer collect plastic bags, a load was rejected at the market and a disposal fee was charged.
Barnet has warned of contamination in the glass drums, which may cost the town $155 a drum for unwanted items. On Saturday there was a spread jar with food still in it and the lid still on it; the plastic bottles had many items with #6 on them and lids; cardboard had a pizza with an aluminum pie plate and two brown paper bags of shredded paper, all had to be removed by the attendant.
Please note the recycling building has nice new posters over each bin, some with pictures of items that should and should not be in them. There are also handouts available at both the recycling building, that have all the items collected and how to sort them. If in doubt ask the attendants.
There was also a notice by the food scrap tote that Barnet has received the first notice of contamination and has two months to fix it or the cost per tote will increase. Food scraps mean food, not plastic, metal or PLU stickers.
The cost for recycling saves the taxpayers fees for waste disposal and keeps us in compliance with the Act 148 law.
