Red Sox Foundation Run To Home Base
To the Editor:
I appreciate all who donated to the Red Sox Foundation Run To Home Base on my behalf to benefit disabled veterans. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mail room at Fenway Park was closed on March 1 and only recently reopened. I apologize for any inconvenience, donations made by check after March 1 may not have yet been cashed.
Ar present, I have raised of $1,700 and donations are still being accepted. This is the 4th year I have participated in this worthwhile event; during the past three years I have raised over $7,000 through generous support. Although the Run To Home Base has been postponed for July, it will be rescheduled after Major League Baseball has opened up again sometime this fall.
Again, I am grateful for the help and donations; Earl Randall of Barton was the winner of the beautiful afghan my wife made to raffle off in memory of her brother Donald.
