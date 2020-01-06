Redistribute The Wealth?
To the Editor:
Mayor Pete, the Mr. Bean look alike, told us at the last debate that he was the only one on the stage who was not a millionaire or billionaire. Stick with politics, Mayor Pete, and you can get there. Even The Old Communist made it. Shouldn’t he redistribute that wealth?
Wayne Dyer
Groton, Vermont
